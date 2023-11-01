Minnesota DNR gives green light to Twin Metals' exploratory drilling near Boundary Waters

ELY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has just approved an exploratory drilling plan for Twin Metals Minnesota on some property next to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Twin Metals Minnesota says they plan to drill at a site about two hours north of Duluth to learn more about our mineral resources.

RELATED: Federal judge deals another serious blow to proposed copper-nickel mine on edge Minnesota wilderness

It's a plan that is not supported by Ingrid Lyons, executive director of the group Save the Boundary Waters. She says the drilling could have unintended impacts.

WCCO

"The greenlighting of this proposal means that by next paddling season, noises of drilling, blasting, machinery, heavy traffic, and more will drown out the natural sounds of our Northwoods — eviscerating the quiet solitude that makes the Boundary Waters America's most visited Wilderness Area," Lyons said.

There have also been concerns that drilling will ruin the BWCAW's water quality, although the DNR says it will not.

RELATED: Local groups push back against mining near BWCWA: "This would be a pretty major assault of our ecosystem"

Twin Metals Minnesota says the plan submitted to the DNR is solely for exploration purposes, saying in part, "We have an ongoing commitment to gaining additional knowledge, especially as the demand for these materials is increasing to help build the metal-intensive clean energy technologies we need to combat climate change."