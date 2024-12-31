Distracted driving in Minnesota caused 29 deaths, 146 life-changing accidents in 2024, state patrol says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Distracted driving contributed to an average of 29 deaths and 146 life-changing injuries per year on Minnesota roads between 2019 and 2023, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

"We're hearing the frustration of the public and we're seeing it on the road as well. We want to do something about it," said Lt. Mike Lee with the state patrol.

As of Dec. 17, distractions have been a factor in 27 traffic deaths across the state in 2024, similar to the previous period. The signs are easy to spot, but difficult to enforce.

"We can't be everywhere at once even though we want to be, so we ask people, 'Take the step yourself,'" Lee said.

That step is to put down the phone. Minnesota's hands-free law, which bans the use of phones while driving, has been in effect for over five years. But some drivers still haven't gotten the message, so law enforcement is responding by continuing to crack down.

"We've actually had an increase, about a 5% increase for distracted driver contacts, whether it's a citation or a warning," Lee said.

Phones, food and even friends can take your eyes and attention off the road. That's why it's important that we "just drive."

"Please, focus on driving safely, being in control of your car, being aware of the vehicles around you, too," Lee said.