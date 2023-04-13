Watch CBS News
Minnesota Department of Safety down more than a dozen 911 operators, hiring now

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Roseville 911 dispatch center struggling with limited staff
Roseville 911 dispatch center struggling with limited staff 01:52

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- In the past year, 911 dispatchers working for the Minnesota State Patrol's Roseville office have answered over 150,000 emergency calls for help.

The staggering number is even more remarkable, considering they're doing so shorthanded.

The team, composed of about 30 911 dispatchers, should be closer to 45 staff members. The short staff has meant longer hours and a bigger call load for dispatchers.

"Everybody is struggling as a whole," Justin Dejarlis, a ten-year State Patrol dispatch employee and current supervisor.

As the Department of Public Safety recognizes dispatch workers this week, they're also launching a campaign to hire 15 more. Applications on the DPS website offer salaries up to $72,000, depending on experience. The agency will accept new applications until May 1.

"We need people to come in and answer those 911 calls," Tim Boyer, the Statewide Director of Communications for the Minnesota State Patrol said. "We need people to come in and be that voice between you and your worst day, and help you navigate that worst day."

Dejarlis says each day on the job is different. Helping others is what keeps him coming back.

"Knowing that you helped someone during their time of need is the biggest reward," he said.

To view job openings on the DPS website, click here.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:13 PM

