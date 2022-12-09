Watch CBS News
Minnesota Department of Health wary of rising Group A Strep infections

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Health is warning health care providers to be wary of rising invasive Group A Streptococcal infections.

According to a health advisory released by the MDH, the number of Group A Strep cases recorded in November is the highest recorded of any month this year; 46 cases were recorded this month, while the average for the rest of 2022 was 20 cases per month.

Group A Streptococcal infections can cause a range of illness from mild or moderate to severe disease, like pneumonia, bacteremia, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis. These severe infections tend to have a high case fatality rate among the immunocompromised. 

Health officials in the United Kingdom are already sounding the alarm after six children died after contracting bacterial infections caused by Group A Strep.

You can learn more about Group A Strep the diseases it causes, and symptoms on MDH's website. 

