Minnesota Department of Health reports first flu death of the year

Upcoming flu season could be worst in recent years

ST. PAUL, Minn -- Fall is in full swing, and with it comes flu season.

Influenza has already claimed the life of one individual, per the MDH's Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Activity report.

In addition, three hospitalizations have been confirmed, along with an outbreak of influenza in a Minnesota school.

Last flu season, the MDH reported 917 hospitalizations and 250 outbreaks in schools in Minnesota.

The CDC estimates that in the United States, 5,000 people died from the flu last year.

The MDH predicts that during the 2022-23 influenza season, relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures may result in increased seasonal influenza virus circulation.

The MDH recommends that those 6 months and older get an influenza vaccine. Current guidance indicates that influenza vaccines can be administered with COVID-19 vaccines.