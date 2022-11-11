Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 11, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 11, 2022 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.

The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.

screen-shot-2022-11-11-at-1-33-53-pm.png
Arkansas State Parks

They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.

screen-shot-2022-11-11-at-1-33-59-pm.png
Arkansas State Parks

Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems.

"The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.

As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 2:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.