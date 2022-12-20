Minnesota could get $235M+ over 15 years after signing onto nat'l opioid settlements, AG says

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's attorney general says the state could see hundreds of millions in funds over the next 15 years after signing onto new national opioid settlements.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison said the five settlements are worth $20.4 billion and include three of the nation's largest retail pharmacy chains: Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. It also includes major opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan.

With its share of the agreements, Minnesota could see "upwards of $235 million" over the 15 years, Ellison said. That's in addition to the more than $300 million already heading to the state from earlier settlements.

"We're continuing to hold opioid companies and others that contributed to the crisis accountable for the death and destruction they've caused in Minnesota and around the country," he said. "No amount of money can ever restore the lives we've lost or make up for the damage these companies have done, but these funds will flow to communities where the pain is still being felt. Also important are the settlement terms that require document disclosure to show how these companies did this to us, and the controls that will keep these companies from ever doing it again."

Along with other state attorneys, Ellison alleges that Teva and Allergan overstated the benefits of opioids, which contributed to the opioid crisis. They also allege that the retail pharmacies "ignored significant red flags" in dispensing opioid prescription, which led to diversion and misuse.

The state provided an overall funding overview:

Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion over 13 years.

Allergan will pay up to $2.37 billion over 7 years.

Walmart will pay up to $3.1 billion over 6 years, with a possibility for states to earn the entire amount in the first year.

CVS will pay up to $5 billion over 10 years.

Walgreens will pay up to $5.7 billion over 15 years.

The total payments will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.

Under Minnesota's MOA, all the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including treatment, prevention, and recovery services.

Ellison's office says the opioid epidemic continues in Minnesota. Data from 2020 to 2021 shows opioid involved deaths increased by 35% in 2021. Fentanyl was involved in a majority of the deaths.