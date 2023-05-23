Drivers' cars break down after fueling up at 2 Minnesota gas stations where gas found watered down

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's been a potentially costly risk found at gas pumps around Minnesota this month. The Minnesota Department of Commerce says there have been multiple reports of water mixed with fuel at a Holiday Station in Mankato and another in New Hope.

In New Hope, you can still get safe gas, but only unleaded. At this point, the station off Highway 169 and Medicine Lake Road can't sell their premium gas because those pumps were found to have water in them.

"It's infuriating, it's just so disheartening," said Kim Hecomovich, who, more than $800 later, finally has her car back after it was at the BMW dealership mechanic for two weeks.

The mechanics gave her a final diagnostics report finding her gas tank was filled with more than 90% water. A mechanic at the dealership sent her a photo of a small bottle showing what they found in her gas tank. It shows a majority of the bottle is water and only a small layer floating on top is fuel.

Her car broke down on May 2.

"I filled up at the station down the street from me, I use 91 premium in the [BMW] X3," said Hecomovich.

She brought her car home, which was a mile away from the station, and parked it.

"It sat for about an hour before my husband got in to run an errand and I got a call from him about a minute later saying the car was violently shaking and it just died about 100 yards down the street," said Hecomovich.

Hecomovich reported the water found in her gas tank to the Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC), which tested the fuel, found the water in their premium options, and shut down sales immediately.

The DOC says that drivers should pay attention to their stickers on pumps. It displays the year of the most recent test of gas quantity and quality.

They test every station in the state within three-year cycles. A representative with the DOC says if the sticker says it was tested within a year, or close enough to, it should give drivers the confidence the gas is safe to use.

"Report it to the Department of Commerce as soon as you can, because they had an inspector out there that day," said Hecomovich.

Until the DOC can re-test new fuel tanks at the Holiday Gas Stations involved, the premium gases will remain closed off.

WCCO reached out to Holiday for comment and did not hear back.