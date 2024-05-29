Several Minnesota school districts get federal funds for green school buses

Clean and electric school buses coming to dozens of Minnesota schools

MINNEAPOLIS — More than a dozen school districts across Minnesota are getting money for clean buses.

The funding is part of the Biden administration's efforts to help schools reduce their carbon footprint and save money.

The money is enough for 15 school districts across Minnesota to replace nearly 100 buses with ones that run on clean energy. Sixty-seven will be electric.

In the Twin Cities, St. Paul will benefit the most with funding to replace 25 buses. The Capitol City is followed by Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, which will get money for eight new buses.

Seven buses will be replaced in St. Louis Park, four in Bloomington and two in Edina.

In greater Minnesota, Rochester will receive funding for 25 new buses and Sauk Rapids will be able to replace 12 buses.

This is part of the EPA's Clean Bus Program rebate competition where officials said they received an overwhelming response from school districts across the country.

Experts said older, diesel-fueled school buses have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

"This announcement is not just about clean school buses," said Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA. "It's about the bigger picture. We are improving air quality for our children, reducing greenhouse gas pollution and expanding our nation's leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future."

This is the third round of funding in a five-year program.

This year in total, the EPA selected roughly 530 school districts across the country to receive nearly $900 million in funds to replace more than 3,400 school buses.