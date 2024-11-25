When do Minnesota's holiday lights fire up? See the schedule for Christmas tree lightings in Twin Cities.

The holiday spirit will soon be in full swing in the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota. From ceremonial tree lightings to parades and other events, there's a holiday feel in the air as people gather with friends and family.

Here's a list of some of the most prominent upcoming tree lightings and holiday lights to attend across the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.

Holiday tree lightings in Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota

Minneapolis

Saturday, Nov. 30; 5:30 p.m.; 50th and France

Head out to 50th & France and enjoy a variety of events all year round. Join us in activating the Plaza at Nolan Mains, located in the heart of the district between 50th Street and Market Street. Click here for more information.

St. Paul

Saturday, Dec. 4; 4 p.m.; Union Depot 214 4th Street East

Watch live entertainment from 5 to 6 p.m. before making your way to the North Plaza for the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Duluth

Monday, Nov. 25-Saturday, Dec. 28; Bayfront Festival Park 700 Railroad St.

The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" kicks off Nov. 25 and runs through the Saturday after Christmas. Santa & Mrs. Claus will be back, as well as our bonfires for roasting marshmallows, popcorn and hot cocoa. Click here for more information.

Albertville

Sunday, Dec. 1; 2 p.m.; Albertville Central Park

Click here for more information.

Blaine

Sunday, Dec. 1; 4 p.m.; Tom Ryan Park

The Winter Holiday Celebration at Tom Ryan Park will include a variety of great activities for the whole family. All activities are free and run continuously throughout the evening. The event will feature the lighting of Tom Ryan Park with beautiful lights at 4:30 PM. Be there as former Mayor Tom Ryan flips the switch and lights up the park. Click here for more information.

Buffalo

Saturday, Dec. 7; 3 p.m.; 205 Central Ave

Bring the family for a visit with Santa, carolers, hop on a horse-drawn wagon ride, visit live reindeer, enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and more. Don't miss the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Burnsville

Wednesday, Nov. 27; 6 p.m.; 12550 Nicollet Ave

Every winter, Burnsville's Heart of the City area shines bright with more than 200,000 mini lights, 230 streetlight snowflakes and a 30-foot-tall tree. This illuminating season always begins with the annual Winter Lighting Ceremony at Nicollet Commons Park. Click here for more information.

Coon Rapids

Saturday, Dec. 14; 3:30 p.m.; 11002 Crooked Lake Blvd

Join us for a free community celebration! Enjoy cocoa and cookies, take pictures with Santa and listen to live music. There will be fire pits to keep warm and fun activities for kids. Make sure you stay for the countdown to a twinkling light display on the tree and fireworks! Click here for more information.

Eagan

Tuesday, Dec. 3; 4:30 p.m.; 1501 Central Pkwy

A tree Lighting and a short speech by Eagan's Mayor Mike Maguire are set for the first week of the month. Click here for more information.

Otsego

Tuesday, Nov. 26; 6 p.m.; 8899 Nashua Ave. NE

Kick off the holiday season with the Otsego Tree Lighting. Join Mayor Stockamp as she lights the tree, accompanied by the joyful sounds of holiday carols from SOAR Regional Arts. Click here for more information.

Ramsey

Tuesday, Dec. 3; 6 p.m.; Sunwood Drive NW 7550

All are invited to the free City of Ramsey's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree will be lit at 6 pm and kick off an evening of festivities. Come on in to city hall and warm up with some hot cocoa and cookies, capture the magic with photos alongside Santa, and enjoy some holiday-themed crafts for kids. Click here for more information.

Robbinsdale

Tuesday, Dec. 3; 6 p.m.; 4100 Lakeview Ave.

Join the City of Robbinsdale, Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, and Robbinsdale Ambassadors, for our annual tree lighting at City Hall. Come to see the huge evergreen tree lit up, sing some Christmas carols, enjoy some holiday treats, and see Santa arrive in a very special way. Click here for more information.

Rosemount

Saturday, Nov. 30; 6 p.m.; Rosemount Steeple Center

The traditional lighting is for the whole family. After a few words, the mayor will select a special member of the audience to light the tree. Click here for more information.

Shakopee

Saturday, Dec. 7; 5:30 p.m.; 1st Ave East

Holiday Fest is an open-streets celebration to kick-off the holiday season. This fun-for-the-whole-family event will feature a vendor market, pictures with Santa, a walk-through parade, tree lighting, and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Stillwater

Saturday, Dec. 7; 4 p.m.; Chestnut Plaza

Light the way to the Holidays. The weekend will bring a twinkle to your eye as we light up the Christmas trees and Fireworks in the sky. Click here for more information.

Taylors Falls

Friday, Nov. 29; 6 p.m.; Bench Street 406

All Day Enjoy the river and trails at the free entrance day at Minnesota Interstate Park. Click here for more information.

Waconia

Friday, Nov. 29; 6 p.m.; S Spruce Street

Santa will arrive just in time to light up City Square Park at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Wayzata

Friday, Nov. 29; 4:30 p.m.; S Spruce Street

Join us on Lake Street from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. for holiday refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, reindeer, music, a town lighting ceremony, and the spectacular parade of lights with local fire departments. Click here for more information.