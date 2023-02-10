Minnesota chef Brian Ingram heads to Turkey to assist with earthquake relief efforts

Minnesota chef Brian Ingram heads to Turkey to help with relief efforts

Minnesota chef Brian Ingram heads to Turkey to help with relief efforts

Minnesota chef Brian Ingram heads to Turkey to help with relief efforts

MINNEAPOLIS -- A well-known Minnesota chef is heading to Turkey to help with earthquake relief efforts.

Brian Ingram, who owns Hope Breakfast Bar among other establishments, says he first went to Turkey a few years ago with his church.

There, he assisted with a cafe, which he has since partnered with. Ingram says he goes over every three to four months.

The death toll after a series of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria topped over 20,000 as of Thursday evening. Experts say the survival window for those trapped under the rubble is closing rapidly.

Ingram said he is going to rent two vans when in Turkey and head to "their version of Costco" to buy food and winter supplies.

CBS

"We're just looking forward to hopefully make a difference," he said.

A Minneapolis-based nonprofit, Alight, is also sending members to Turkey and Syria. The group says that the biggest needs are blankets, mattresses, food, hygiene kits and medicine.