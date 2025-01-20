Minnesota leaders celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota leaders are celebrating civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Here in Minnesota, we have a long tradition of advocacy and policy change," Minnesota Chief Equity Officer Ashley Oolman said. "So that's what we're here to celebrate the advancements that people have made on behalf of their community and others."

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of MLK on Monday at the Ordway.

"Today is a critical reminder of all of the work we have left to do," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said.

It's one of the largest and oldest events honoring MLK. In its 39th year, it aims to bridge legacy and action with its "One Dream, One Minnesota" theme.

"Dr. Martin Luther King's vision is alive. It's not something about history, not something about the past, but it continues to live on," Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley said.

Stanley shared her insight on stage during the program.

"We are honoring his legacy and we have harnessed it and moving forward to make sure we can meet his dream," she said.

If you missed Monday's program, you can watch it online here. It's broadcasted in multiple languages.