Minnesota BCA seeks info in 41-year-old case of missing Hastings man William Squire Jr.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HASTINGS, Minn. — Forty-one years after William Squire Jr. disappeared, officials in Minnesota are looking for new information in his case.

Squire left his home in Hastings on Oct. 25, 1982, and has not been seen since, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was 27 years old and driving a gray 1972 Pontiac Catalina.

On Wednesday, the BCA asked anyone with information about Squire to call the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 9:45 AM

