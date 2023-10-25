Minnesota BCA seeks info in 41-year-old case of missing Hastings man William Squire Jr.

Hasting police continue the search for a man that went missing in 1982

HASTINGS, Minn. — Forty-one years after William Squire Jr. disappeared, officials in Minnesota are looking for new information in his case.

Squire left his home in Hastings on Oct. 25, 1982, and has not been seen since, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was 27 years old and driving a gray 1972 Pontiac Catalina.

William Squire Jr. left his Hastings home on Oct. 25, 1982, in a gray, two-door, ’72 Pontiac Catalina. He was 27 years old at the time and was never seen again. If you have any information about what happened to William Squire, please contact Hastings PD at 651-480-2300. pic.twitter.com/phSsjEwnxB — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) October 25, 2023

On Wednesday, the BCA asked anyone with information about Squire to call the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300.

