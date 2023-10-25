Minnesota BCA seeks info in 41-year-old case of missing Hastings man William Squire Jr.
HASTINGS, Minn. — Forty-one years after William Squire Jr. disappeared, officials in Minnesota are looking for new information in his case.
Squire left his home in Hastings on Oct. 25, 1982, and has not been seen since, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was 27 years old and driving a gray 1972 Pontiac Catalina.
On Wednesday, the BCA asked anyone with information about Squire to call the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300.
READ MORE: BCA finishes testing on previously unsubmitted rape kits from 2015 backlog
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.