Minnesota BCA seek help locating Angelica Martin, believed to be in Alabama

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing juvenile alert Wednesday.

According to the BCA, Angelica Olivia Martin, 17, was reported as a runaway from Marshall, Minnesota on Monday.

The BCA says she previously told her family that she wanted to run away with her boyfriend. She is believed to be Alabama. She recently immigrated to the United States.

"Family did not know Angelica's boyfriend's name, only that he had immigrated to the U.S. shortly before Angelica," the BCA said in a release.

She was last seen getting into a small compact car on Monday wearing blue jeans and a long jean jacket. She does not have a cell phone.

According to the BCA description, Martin-Martin is 4-foot-8, 108 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No photo is available at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Minnesota Crime Alert Network at 651-793-1120. 

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:33 AM

