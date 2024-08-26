Minnesota BCA looking for help finding Joshua Woolsey, 40

First days of State Fair shatter attendance records, and more headlines

FOLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) needs help finding a missing 40-year-old man.

The BCA says Joshua Woolsey was last seen Aug. 9 in the Foley area, which is just northeast of St. Cloud.

At that time, he was wearing a Fox racing shirt, tan cargo shorts and flip flops. The BCA says Woolsey may be in the Twin Cities.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

If you have any information on where he might be, call 911, the Foley Police Department at 320-968-0800 or the Benton County Dispatch at 320-968-7201.