Minnesota BCA looking for help finding Joshua Woolsey, 40
FOLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) needs help finding a missing 40-year-old man.
The BCA says Joshua Woolsey was last seen Aug. 9 in the Foley area, which is just northeast of St. Cloud.
At that time, he was wearing a Fox racing shirt, tan cargo shorts and flip flops. The BCA says Woolsey may be in the Twin Cities.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on where he might be, call 911, the Foley Police Department at 320-968-0800 or the Benton County Dispatch at 320-968-7201.