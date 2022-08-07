Watch CBS News
Average gas price in Minnesota falls below $4 a gallon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's good news at the gas pump.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is now below $4.

It's $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday morning. That's down 2 cents since Saturday.

In Wisconsin, the average is down to $3.74 a gallon.

The highest average price in Minnesota was $4.76 on June 15. In Wisconsin, the highest average price was $4.92 on June 12.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 7, 2022 / 8:37 AM

