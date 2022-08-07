Average gas price in Minnesota falls below $4 a gallon
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's good news at the gas pump.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is now below $4.
It's $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday morning. That's down 2 cents since Saturday.
In Wisconsin, the average is down to $3.74 a gallon.
The highest average price in Minnesota was $4.76 on June 15. In Wisconsin, the highest average price was $4.92 on June 12.
