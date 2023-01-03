Watch CBS News
Aurora FC

Minnesota Aurora FC's goalkeeper Sarah Fuller retires

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Aurora FC unveil new mascot, Roary
Aurora FC unveil new mascot, Roary 00:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, who played for the Minnesota Aurora during its inaugural season, announced her retirement.

"I am at a place where I am excited to start a new chapter in my life," Fuller said in a social media post on Tuesday. "After nearly 20 years on the pitch I have decided to hang up my cleats. Soccer gave me more than I could have ever asked for. I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me."

Fuller was the first player signed by the Aurora. She played in 13 games, allowing only eight goals with a .86 save percentage, and led the team to the USL W Championship game.

"Special thank you to Aurora FC for the opportunity to stand in net one last time in the best environment I could have ever imagined," Fuller said. "It has been an honor to be part of such a monumental team."

The Texas native played soccer at Vanderbilt University. In 2020, when the university football team didn't have a placekicker for its game due to COVID-19, Fuller was asked to kick. She made history as the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game. She appeared in two games for the Commodores, handling kickoffs and going 2-for-2 on extra points.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.