Minnesota Aurora clinch division, set to host playoff game on July 13

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Aurora clinch Heartland Division
Minnesota Aurora clinch Heartland Division 00:40

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Minnesota Aurora FC are a lock for the USL W playoffs in their first season.

While the club still has to face Green Bay twice more to end the season, there's no way the Glory can catch them in Heartland Division standings.

This is because Green Bay played to a 3-3 draw Saturday against Chicago City SC. The Glory have 20 points in the standings, and even if they beat Aurora twice (for three points a win), they can't top Minnesota's 28 points. 

"This season has been incredible," said Aurora  head coach Nicole Lukic, in a statement. "Because of all the amazing support from the community, we have been able to provide great conditions for our players and bring in truly gifted athletes. We are so happy to be rewarding all of our fans with at least one playoff home game."  

With the division title, the Aurora will host a first round playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Their opponent has yet to be determined. Like other home games, it'll be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota. 

The Aurora have won their last nine games. Their only tie happened in their inaugural game against Green Bay. 

First published on July 2, 2022 / 9:29 PM

