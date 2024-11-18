Animal Humane Society's Janelle Dixon to retire after transformative tenure

President of Minnesota's Animal Humane Society to retire after 33 years

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The role of the Animal Humane Society is to help thousands of animals in need across Minnesota.

Janelle Dixon has spent over 30 years doing just that.

"Everybody comes in because they love animals," said Dixon, president and CEO of Animal Humane Society.

That love led her to leave Silicon Valley in 1991 for Ramsey County, and a role as a volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society.

She joined at a time when euthanasia was more common.

"It'd make me cry [laughs]! You'd see these animals who were perfectly perfect," Dixon said. "There was no hope for them."

Dixon was determined to change that. In 2007, she was elevated to president and CEO.

"She's a force," said Melissa Peacock, senior planned giving advisor for Animal Humane Society.

Peacock has worked closely with Dixon over the last 29 years.

"She's been able to change the way animal welfare in our community has operated and brought people together," Peacock said.

Janelle Dixon WCCO

Dixon was instrumental in merging the Animal Humane Society with the Humane Society for Companion Animals and the West Metro Humane Society.

With fundraising and key events like Walk For Animals, what was once a $1 million annual budget is now $23 million.

"That was a real game changer and a turn-around for what could be done," Dixon said.

Also critical was a strategic plan for better pet outcomes.

"When I started, animals in shelters were really looked at as damaged goods, and people were really hesitant about adopting," Dixon said. "Maybe 60% of the animals would find a home and 40% wouldn't."

The team at Animal Humane Society has brought that 60% placement rate to 95%.

"Huge, life-changing implications for animals," Dixon said. "You see these animals with heart conditions and diabetes and three legs and one eye. They're getting adopted and people want to have them in their home."

Dixon revealed one benefit of retirement: she won't be tempted to take another rescue home.

"I have four dogs. So, I try not to come in because then my logic is overcome [laughs]! I can't have five dogs!" Dixon said.

In retirement, Dixon plans to volunteer with nonprofits. She and her husband are also going to travel the country in their RV, with a few dogs in tow.

As part of National Animal Shelter Week and Give to the Max, all donations to Animal Humane Society will be tripled by an anonymous donor.

