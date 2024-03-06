New bill aims to make information on Minnesota pet breeders public

New bill aims to make information on Minnesota pet breeders public

New bill aims to make information on Minnesota pet breeders public

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers want stronger protections for you and your pet.

They say it's about making sure you know everything you need to know before buying from a breeder.

Bill authors say this is about making sure you have access to key information about breeders before putting money down for your new puppy or kitten, which can come at a big price.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Dean Phillips, Minnesota Democrat, says he is suspending presidential campaign

Under current law, breeder information related to any inspections, violations or license issues is all private.

But this bill would make that information available public, as is the case for data about shelters.

Supporters say it's a double standard that breeders don't have to follow the same rules.

The proposal requires the Board of Animal Health to post online the names of breeders and allow Minnesotans to request inspection reports and how many animals were sold the previous year.

MORE NEWS: 1 in 5 Dem Minnesota votes went to "uncommitted," a higher proportion than any other Super Tuesday state

"This is an opportunity to help consumers make informed decisions about the pets that they are bringing into their homes," said Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth. "And we know that, that when families bring a pet into their home that this is a significant emotional and financial investment."

The Minnesota Pet Breeders Association is against the bill, in a letter calling it a "great disservice to the public by inviting individuals and groups opposed to pet breeding … to interfere with professional and hobbyist breeders who are raising happy, healthy puppies."