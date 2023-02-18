Watch CBS News
Minneapolis' Wrecktangle Pizza named best pizzeria in the country

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 18, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 18, 2023 01:58

MINNEAPOLIS -- One Minneapolis pizza joint has been crowned the best in the United States.

Wrecktangle Pizza went against four other cities with its "Very Nice Breakfast Pizza," winning Good Morning America's "United States of Pizza" contest earlier this week.

The award-winning pizza features cheddar jack cheese, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon jam, and fried sage leaves.

screen-shot-2023-02-18-at-5-39-11-pm.png
Wrecktangle Pizza's "Very Nice Breakfast Pizza" Wrecktangle Pizza

Wrecktangle beat out the competition -- Unregular Pizza from New York City, Phew's Pies from Atlanta, Milly's Pizza in the Pan from Chicago, and Pizza Jawn from Philadelphia -- to take home a $10,000 prize and a golden pizza cuter.

Wrecktangle has three locations in the metro serving up Detroit-style pizza.

Red Wagon Pizza Co. out of South Minneapolis also took part in the competition but was eliminated before the final round.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 5:40 PM

