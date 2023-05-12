Minneapolis wrapping up $66 million upgrade to Fridley water treatment plant

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- The city of Minneapolis is wrapping up a major upgrade to a water treatment plant in Fridley.

The plant addresses color and smell concerns, keeping out microbes that could make residents sick. More than half a million residents get their drinking water from the plant.

"It was really time to take a comprehensive look and stop the piecemeal repairs and really do comprehensive rehabilitation of the plant," said Division Director Annika Bankston.

The $66 million upgrade project replaced filtration pipes from the 1920s, which were nearing the end of their lifespan.

"It's just time," said Water Quality Manager George Kraynick. "Nothing will last forever, we're hoping to get another hundred years out of these guys."

They also upgraded drains, the control system, and added a new water tower. The plant can treat up to 135 million gallons of water a day.

There are public tours, if you're interested in learning more.