Minneapolis woman, infant killed in Kansas crash; 10 others injured

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis woman and a baby were killed and 10 others were injured in a southern Kansas car crash shortly after midnight on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Interstate 35 in Sumner County just south of Wichita.

Authorities say a 55-year-old Circle Pines, Minnesota man had been driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express van pulling a trailer when it overturned, blocking the southbound lanes of I-35.

A 63-year-old man driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to avoid the crash but ended up striking the van.

There were nine people — all from Minnesota — inside the van during the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash report says Ernestina Eumana-Alverez, 58, died in the crash along with an infant, identified as Christian Gutierrez. The infant reportedly had not been wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

Five other occupants of the van suffered serious injuries and two others, including a 1-year-old boy, had minor injuries.

Both the driver and two other passengers of the Jeep suffered minor injuries.