Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old woman who has been missing since June.

According to police, Carol Ann Swigart went missing in late June. She divided her time between a house on the 4800 block of Girard Avenue North and an apartment on the 1700 block of Washington Street Northeast.

Carol Swigart Minneapolis Police

Swigart is also known to frequent Mystic Lake Casino, Treasure Island Casino and North Memorial Hospital.

Police describe Swigart as a white female, 5-foot-2, and approximately 127 pounds with shoulder-length hair that is turning gray. She also typically wears jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or here.