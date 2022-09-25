Cat dies in Minneapolis townhouse fire late Saturday night, no injuries reported
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews spent Saturday evening fighting a fire at a townhouse that the Minneapolis Fire Department says killed a cat.
Firefighters responded to the fire on the 200 block of 28th Street West in Minneapolis around 10:10 p.m.
MFD says the fire spread to all three stories of the townhouse, but no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
