Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Cat dies in Minneapolis townhouse fire late Saturday night, no injuries reported

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Digital Headlines: September 24, 2022
Digital Headlines: September 24, 2022 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews spent Saturday evening fighting a fire at a townhouse that the Minneapolis Fire Department says killed a cat.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 200 block of 28th Street West in Minneapolis around 10:10 p.m. 

MFD says the fire spread to all three stories of the townhouse, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 11:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.