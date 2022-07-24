Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 24, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 24, 2022 01:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.

A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."

Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."

A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.

The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 11:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.