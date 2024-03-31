City of Minneapolis reaches tentative settlement with man who witnessed George Floyd's murder

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis has reached a tentative settlement with a man who filed a lawsuit after witnessing George Floyd's murder.

Court documents obtained by WCCO show the city attorney's plans to present the agreement to the City Council on April 25.

If the council approves, Mayor Jacob Frey then has seven days to approve or veto the settlement.

The agreement is with Donald Williams. He can be seen on Tou Thao's body cam video asking the now-former officers to intervene.

In the lawsuit, Williams said Thao and Derek Chauvin taunted Floyd, Williams and other bystanders who expressed concern and that Thao placed his hand on Williams' chest. Williams took those actions as threats and, the lawsuit says, he was fearful for his safety and the safety of the other witnesses.

Donald Williams II testified that he watched police restraining George Floyd and called 911. "I believe I witnessed a murder," he said in court. WCCO/Pool

While Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, he threatened Williams and other bystanders with a can of mace, shaking it at them after Williams expressed concern for Floyd, according to the lawsuit.

Williams claims he has suffered emotional distress, pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment and medical expenses. He's seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Williams, a former wrestler and a mixed martial arts fighter who also worked security, testified during Chauvin's trial. He said Chauvin appeared to increase the pressure on Floyd's neck with a shimmying motion and in response, he had yelled at Chauvin that he was cutting off Floyd's blood supply.

Williams was asked during the trial if he grew angrier as the arrest continued, and he agreed that he did. He also didn't disagree when a lawyer for Chauvin said Williams also called Chauvin names multiple times including "tough guy" and a "bum."