Minneapolis police investigating shooting in Ventura Village neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Tuesday night in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood.

Officers from the Third Precinct who responded to the shooting found an injured man in an alley between Portland Avenue and Fifth Avenue South.

Police say the man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening. He was transported to the Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates an altercation escalated into gunfire. Police suspect the gunman fired from the passenger seat of a vehicle before leaving the area.

Minneapolis police are working to determine the identity of the suspect.

No arrests have been made.