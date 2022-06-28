Watch CBS News
Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead, marking city's 44th homicide this year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue South that left one man dead Monday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m.

Officers identified a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving medical aid until relieved by fire and EMS.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

MPD says preliminary information indicates that an argument involving four individuals escalated. Two of the individuals presented guns and gunfire occurred that resulted in the victim being shot.

It is unknown how many shots were fired and which individuals fired shots. No arrests have been made.

This is the 44th death investigated as a homicide by the MPD this year.

