2 teens injured in north Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Two teens were injured, one of them gravely, in a shooting in north Minneapolis on Thursday evening, police say.

The shooting occurred on the 3000 block of Irving Avenue North shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening and a 17-year-old in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Both were transported to the hospital.

Officers found another car nearby that was abandoned. Police say the two vehicles involved in the shooting were both stolen Kias.

Several blocks away, officers arrested a person they had tracked down using a K-9. Authorities say it is unclear the person's connection to the shooting.