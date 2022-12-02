Minneapolis ranks among top 10 U.S. cities to find love; St. Paul, not so much

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's cuffing season, a thing that is a real thing. In fact, merriam-webster.com defines it as "a period of time where single people begin looking for short term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year."

If a holiday romance is on your wishlist this year, you might be in the right place (and pretty close to an even righter one).

A new survey ranked the top cities to find that special someone.

Seattle claimed the top spot, but neighboring Madison, Wisconsin was runner-up.

Minneapolis ranked sixth on the list, but St. Paul is all the way down at 37th. The other cities in the top five were Denver, San Francisco, and Portland, Oregon.

The survey compared more than 180 U.S. cities to make the overall list, considering factors like the share of population that's single, the number of online-dating opportunities and the average price of a meal for two.

New York placed dead last on the list.