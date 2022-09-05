Minneapolis ranks 2nd among top cities attracting Gen Z'ers

Are the Kids All Right?: The Internet Are the Kids All Right?: The Internet | CBS Reports 23:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- The City of Minneapolis ranks almost at the top of the list when it comes to attracting members of Generation Z to move there.

A new study looked at the largest 45 U.S. cities by a number of factors that would make them particularly attractive to those ranging in age from 18 to 25. Those included the affordability index, the unemployment rate, the average internet speeds, green commuting, recreational establishments, and school enrollment.

The only city that scored higher than Minneapolis in the overall rankings was Atlanta, which ranked first in number of parks per resident, and second in Gen Z school enrollment.

Minneapolis had the third-highest percentage overall of Gen Z residents, and the fourth-lowest unemployment rate of any cities included in the study (Omaha was at the top of that metric). The cost of living is also said to be on a par with the national average.

The next cities in line after Minneapolis -- Boston, Tucson, and Raleigh, N.C. Also, New York City managed to just barely crack into the top 10 on the strength of being first in average internet speeds, entertainment venues, and green commutes, and despite being second to bottom in overall affordability (ahead of only San Francisco).

