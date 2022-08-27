Minneapolis police warn of increase in carjackings in Phillips, Ventura Village neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are warning residents on the city's south side of an increase in robberies and carjackings in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods.

The Minneapolis Police Department issued a letter to residents Friday saying that there have been increases in crime in these areas, noting that suspects have been armed and targeting victims who are sitting in their cars, approaching their cars, or on their phones.

The crimes typically happen between in the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving victims without their cars, and, in some cases, without wallets, keys and passwords as well.

According to the city's crime dashboard, there have been 26 carjackings in the 3rd Precinct so far this month. That's about double the number of carjackings that happened in the area last year in August.

In response to the uptick in carjackings, police say they've installed a mobile camera at the intersection of East 28th Street and 13th Avenue South. They hope the strategic placement of the device will deter carjackings.

Drivers in the area are advised to keep their car doors locked at all times and be vigilant, not scrolling through social media while parked, for instance. People are also advised to tell others where they are headed and keep driving if they believe they are being followed.

Anyone who witnesses a carjacking it asked to call 911.