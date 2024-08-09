Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police seek to ID four persons of interest in puppy theft case

Stolen puppy spotted on LRT in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police need the public's help to find a stolen puppy, and to identify several persons of interest in the case.

Police say a thief pushed a 78-year-old man to the ground and stole his dog on Monday at about 4 p.m. near East 18th Street and Third Avenue South, a couple blocks east of Stevens Square Park.

puppy-2.jpg
Minneapolis Police

The puppy is described as a Cane Corso who was wearing a blue harness.

Police have released images of four people they want to identify in connection to the theft and assault, including a young man who was seen with the dog on a Metro Transit light rail train.

po1-2.jpg
Minneapolis Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement via these options: email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov; call police at 612-673-5845; submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

