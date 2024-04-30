Minneapolis police officers honored for rescuing child who fell through ice

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a rush to rescue a little boy beneath the surface of a frozen pond. While it was a successful save, the newly released body camera footage may be hard to watch.

In November 2023, Minneapolis police officers responded to a call about a child who fell through thin ice on a pond in north Minneapolis. Without hesitation, Sergeant Jeremy Depies and Officer Ashley Bergersen ran into the freezing pond and carried the child, a 4-year-old named Eli, out of the water. He was unconscious at the time, and the officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

"Come on bud, don't die on us, you can do it," Officer Bergersen can be heard saying on the body camera footage.

Eli's mother said, because of the heroic actions of the officers, her son is still alive and has made an incredible recovery. WCCO talked with the family about the close call in December 2023.

"Sometimes human nature takes over as a police officer and what you saw was just a reaction," Sgt. Depies said.

The officers received a Metal of Valor on Tuesday night for their actions that day. Both have children close to Eli's age.

"I saw my son Rex when I put him down in the ambulance. I was holding Eli's hand, but I saw Rex the whole time. That was really hard," Officer Bergersen said.

They've remained in contact with Eli's family since that day and visited him on Christmas Eve with gifts and new snow pants. But the true gift is a little boy, who is still alive.

"That was the most amazing feeling to see somebody who was so lifeless and gone to seeing someone who was back alive and gets a second chance at life," Bergersen said.