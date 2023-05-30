Minneapolis police offering salaries, free tuition for community service officers

MINNEAPOLIS – The largest police department in Minnesota is looking for hundreds of new officers and 911 operators.

Minneapolis police hope to hire more than 200 public safety workers to fill their depleted ranks.

Chief Brian O'Hara says this is one of the best ways to fill the ranks of MPD.

Community service officers (CSO) not only support police officers and connect with community, but they get college paid for – all while earning a good salary.

"If you have a desire to serve the people of Minneapolis and you are of good character, Minneapolis police wants you to be a community service officer," O'Hara said.

Chief O'Hara says it's the slow road to becoming a police officer, but one with great benefits.

"They can either work part-time or full-time, make as much as $52,000 a year as a community service officer, and go to college at the same time, and we will pay for your college, we'll pay for your tuition, for your books, and give you a salary at the same time," he said.

O'Hara says while connecting with community, CSOs learn what it takes to be a true community servant.

"It generally takes about two years to go through the program, but again, during that time they get to exercise at our police academy, they get to be mentored by many of our senior officers, they get to learn more about the job and the community service aspect of it and learn about the communites of the city," he said. "I think it's a great opportunity and a great way for us to try and rebuild the department."

O'Hara says hiring quality CSOs is one way to transform MPD. The department is actively recruiting in all communities, an attempt to give everyone access to an education and a career in law enforcement.

"Right now we are strategically placing recruitment efforts inside the city to make sure that everyone gets an opportunity to be employed, and be employed by one of the biggest police departments in this region. And making sure that everyone has an opportunity to go to college for free," said Deputy Chief Chris Gaiters.

Gaiters heads the program that is looking for people with a heart for service and a desire to help Minneapolis residents.

"We're going everywhere throughout the city, and even outside the city to make sure people have opportunities who have an interest in serving people in Minneapolis, and who want to serve, we want you on our police department," he said.

MPD has opened the CSO application process year-round. Currently, there are about 100 CSO candidates, but more are needed.