Minneapolis police investigate possible shooting near Lake Street transit station

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a suspected shooting incident that happened near the intersection of East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue Friday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened near the bus rapid transit center on Interstate 35W. Officers are looking into whether there were multiple victims.

WCCO's Reg Chapman was on the scene and reported that there is a large police presence there, and that there are several shell casings both outside and inside the transit center. Chapman said there were more than 12 shells that were located and marked.

View near the scene CBS

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any victims.

Metro Transit announced that a number of stops were closed temporarily.

The following stops are closed for Orange Line until further notice due to police activity: I-35W & Lake St Station - Stop #17780 (northbound) and I-35W & Lake St Station - Stop #17781 (southbound) https://t.co/4txC1G1frf pic.twitter.com/ohqsglxhAI — Metro Transit Alerts (@MT_MN_Alerts) April 14, 2023

Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for further updates.