Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis police investigate possible shooting near Lake Street transit station

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police investigate shooting at Metro Transit station on Lake Street
Police investigate shooting at Metro Transit station on Lake Street 01:38

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a suspected shooting incident that happened near the intersection of East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue Friday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened near the bus rapid transit center on Interstate 35W. Officers are looking into whether there were multiple victims.

WCCO's Reg Chapman was on the scene and reported that there is a large police presence there, and that there are several shell casings both outside and inside the transit center. Chapman said there were more than 12 shells that were located and marked.

raw-lake-street-metro-transit-shooting-aviles-041423-10-58-3526.jpg
View near the scene  CBS

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any victims.

Metro Transit announced that a number of stops were closed temporarily.

Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for further updates.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.