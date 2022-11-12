Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police investigate city's 74th homicide of the year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man died from a shooting in north Minneapolis on Saturday.

Authorities say the man was sitting in a car on the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North when a second car pulled up and fired multiple shots at him. The suspect then left the scene.

Bystanders pulled the man out of the car, and after attempts at CPR, he was taken to the hospital. He later died at North Memorial.

Police say this is the 74th death investigated as a homicide so far this year.

