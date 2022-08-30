Minneapolis police investigate city's 60th homicide of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating Minneapolis's 60th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast, near the University of Minnesota's east bank campus, just after noon Monday.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s "with life-threatening gunshots wounds." He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

CBS

Police believe a woman who knew the victim had an argument with him that led to the shooting. She spoke with homicide investigators before being taken to the Hennepin County Jail.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).