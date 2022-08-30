Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis police investigate city's 60th homicide of 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of Aug. 29, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of Aug. 29, 2022 01:49

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating Minneapolis's 60th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast, near the University of Minnesota's east bank campus, just after noon Monday.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s "with life-threatening gunshots wounds." He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

raw-shooting-se-cole-minneapolis-phillips-082922.jpg
CBS

Police believe a woman who knew the victim had an argument with him that led to the shooting. She spoke with homicide investigators before being taken to the Hennepin County Jail.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 8:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.