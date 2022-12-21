Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.

Police believe the man was shot by someone who knew him. No one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 2:56 PM

