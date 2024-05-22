Minneapolis police investigating hit-and-run outside mosque as potential hate crime

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run outside a Minneapolis mosque as a potential bias crime.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Alhikma Islamic Center, located at 116 32nd Street West, just before noon on Tuesday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say a 36-year-old man had been retrieving items from his car when a minivan drove toward him at a high rate of speed. The man attempted to run when the driver of the minivan swerved and struck him.

The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment, police say.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says investigators know the suspect and that he has a "history of trespassing and acting erratically at the mosque and in the neighborhood."

"Based on the information gathered by our investigators so far, I am concerned that this crime may have been motivated by bias," O'Hara said. "We won't tolerate any crime in our city. But hate crimes and crimes against our houses of worship are particularly troubling because of the very real widespread fear they generate and the potential division they create among our residents."

Additional officers are working to locate the suspect and his vehicle and police patrol in the area will be enhanced.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the victim was one of its staffers and that the suspect has been harassing the mosque and worshippers for three years.

"This apparently intentional attack outside a religious institution must be investigated as a possible hate crime," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-Minnesota. "We urge stepped-up security and increased vigilance at Islamic institutions statewide."

Investigators say the suspect drives a 2002 silver Windstar minivan with Minnesota license plate "ESL101". Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of the van is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.