Teen seriously injured in shooting outside north Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that gravely injured a teen outside a police station early Sunday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting after hearing gunfire coming from outside the Fourth Preinct around 12:37 p.m.

Outside, officers found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the teen had been walking on the 2000 block of Plymouth Avenue North when someone inside a vehicle fired several shots in his direction. The boy was struck once and the vehicle fled the area.

Police say no officers inside the Fourth Precinct were injured, but the building did suffer some damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.