Minneapolis Police Department wants to recruit more from HBCUs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Jayla Hall never thought she would help recruit potential candidates for the Minneapolis Police Department on her campus at Alabama A&M University.

"A lot of time, people who are interested in law enforcement and that type of career field, they can easily be unmotivated if they don't see people who look like them," Hall said.

Hall is a criminal justice major working with MPD's recruiting team at her school's career fair.

She learned about the department during her summer as a police executive research forum intern. She shared her experiences with WCCO last month.

"A big difference in what I thought it was going to be. They are just trying to do their job, which is protect the community and engage with the community," Hall said. "It's not all about enforcing laws and arresting people. It's so much more than that. So once you are able to sit down and experience and see some of the magic behind the curtain."

Hall is excited to help her fellow students explore career opportunities within MPD.

"I realized there is more opportunities outside of being an officer, outside in the the field. So I've told business majors and communications, you guys can find some type of job or some type of opportunity within MPD as well," Hall said.

MPD is not only looking to increase the number of officers, it is also looking to boost the number of women — especially women of color in the department.

"They are even saying yes. They are willing to move and relocate, and some of the students are from up north," Sgt. Kia Boyd said.

Hundreds of graduating seniors in Minnesota attend historically black colleges and universities. MPD's goal is to get some of them to return back home to help re-build and transform the department.

"Actually transforming these students mindset that being a psychology major or sociology major — that all applies to being a police officer, so why not come to Minneapolis to do that," Boyd said.

This is MPD's third time recruiting at a HBCU and first time recruiting at Alabama A&M University.