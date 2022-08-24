Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis to hold public hearing Wednesday on police department's drone use

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MPD to hold listening session on drone use
MPD to hold listening session on drone use 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday, Minneapolis residents can share their thoughts about the police department using drones.

The Minneapolis Police Department said using drones to get a bird's-eye view would help them gather information on everything from crime scenes to crashes. More than 70 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota already use them.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others have warned about privacy concerns. An MPD memo said the drones will not be used for what it called random surveillance.

Wednesday's public hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

There's also an online portal to write a message to city officials.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 6:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.