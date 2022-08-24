Minneapolis to hold public hearing Wednesday on police department's drone use

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday, Minneapolis residents can share their thoughts about the police department using drones.

The Minneapolis Police Department said using drones to get a bird's-eye view would help them gather information on everything from crime scenes to crashes. More than 70 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota already use them.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others have warned about privacy concerns. An MPD memo said the drones will not be used for what it called random surveillance.

Wednesday's public hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

There's also an online portal to write a message to city officials.