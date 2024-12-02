Watch CBS News
Minneapolis park board phone lines remain offline weeks after cyberattack

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis park board systems disrupted by cyberattack
Minneapolis park board systems disrupted by cyberattack 00:17

MINNEAPOLIS — The phone lines of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are still down, weeks after a cyberattack took them out. 

The board says their technology systems were attacked by an unknown person or persons on Nov. 20, causing the system-wide phone outage. Officials are working to find out what information may have been taken, but say systems used for program registration were not impacted.

It's unknown when the phones will be back online. 

On Monday, the board shared temporary numbers for three of their departments:

  • Customer Service: 612-491-9099
  • Park Police: 612-499-9323
  • Forestry: 612-491-9089

Emails can also be sent to info@minneapolisparks.org. 

Anyone needing to call park police or Minneapolis police should call 911. 

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 22, 2024

