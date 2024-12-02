Minneapolis park board phone lines remain offline weeks after cyberattack

MINNEAPOLIS — The phone lines of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are still down, weeks after a cyberattack took them out.

The board says their technology systems were attacked by an unknown person or persons on Nov. 20, causing the system-wide phone outage. Officials are working to find out what information may have been taken, but say systems used for program registration were not impacted.

It's unknown when the phones will be back online.

On Monday, the board shared temporary numbers for three of their departments:

Customer Service: 612-491-9099

Park Police: 612-499-9323

Forestry: 612-491-9089

Emails can also be sent to info@minneapolisparks.org.

Anyone needing to call park police or Minneapolis police should call 911.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 22, 2024