Minneapolis park board planning to rebuild, expand Loring Park's "dandelion fountain"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- City officials in Minneapolis on Monday revealed plans to rebuild and potentially improve Loring Park's formerly photogenic Berger Fountain.

Also known as the "dandelion fountain" because of its spray pattern, the fountain hasn't worked since summer of 2020 "due to its fragile and deteriorating plumbing," the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

Berger Fountain Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

But the board is seeking to remedy that via a reconstruction project. In addition to repairing the fountain, the park board said the project may add a plaza, seating areas and/or a splash pad.

The board is seeking public input on the project. You can click here to give your feedback on the fountain.

The park board said it hopes to have a final design by next summer, with construction to follow in the fall.

The Berger Fountain was installed in downtown Minneapolis's Loring Park in 1975.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:23 AM

