Minneapolis ordinance to make converting vacant office space into housing easier signed into law

MINNEAPOLIS — With more people working from home, city leaders in Minneapolis are trying to figure out what to do with empty office space downtown.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance making it easier to convert unused commercial space into residential units.

Frey says this measure streamlines the review process and hopes it will revitalize downtown.

"This is the direction we're going to collectively need to go," Frey said. "We have to double down on transitioning commercial to residential. We've got to double down on transitioning commercial to some form of entertainment."

The ordinance comes as remote work has left some office buildings empty while the need for housing continues to grow. The new changes will expedite conversion projects and reduce the administration demand on builders, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Three zoning codes for conversion projects will be adjusted under the ordinance: Site plan review, travel demand management and inclusionary zoning. By having conversion projects subject to administrative review instead of planning commission approval, the city looks to reduce the review time by two months and eliminate the need for public hearings.

"This ordinance will streamline the process for converting empty office and commercial space into much needed housing," Councilmember Michael Rainville said. "Creating a broad spectrum of housing options downtown will add to the vitality and vibrancy where we currently have vacancy."

As part of the ordinance, the city is pausing the requirement that conversions of 50 or more units have affordable units. The requirement will be paused for five years, though projects seeking public financial assistance will have affordability requirements.

City leaders say they hope to double the downtown population in the coming decade.