Minneapolis ordinance changes way city addresses homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis is making changes in the way it handles homeless encampments.

An ordinance proposes more transparency when it comes to tracking locations and resources being offered to people living there.

Encampments are popping up all over and when they are closed it costs the city thousands of dollars and the impact on the lives of people living there cannot be measured.

"I'm appalled to live in a city where my tax dollars pay for bulldozers evicting and re-traumatizing the same group of residents over and over again and that we don't have the transparency the oversight and the accountability we need to show that any of this is working," Elizabeth Anderson said.

The City Council's Public Health and Safety Committee heard testimony on a proposed ordinance focusing on transparency, accountability and oversight for encampment removals.

"I've been out here I think two-and-a-half, almost three years," April said.

April calls these encampments home. She says she needs more than talk.

"All we hear is just everyone saying this and that and they are trying to help but basically, they are just kicking us out and where are we going to go next," April said.

Councilmember Andrea Jenkins is putting together an encampment and unhoused community think tank.

"I totally understand this person and so, consequently, we're going to be saying what are immediate actions we can take now and what are some long-term actions we can take to be more sustainable," Jenkins said.

Members with lived experiences and stakeholders will meet three times and have a facilitated conversation.

"If they put in more action than just say the year, I think it will help. Because out here it's hard. It's scary sometimes. We just need a direction on where to go, you know, other than just you got to pack up you got to go," April said.

April is optimistic and just hopes it happens fast to keep this growing problem from getting worse.

"Help us instead of trying to kick us out show us something that you do care about the people," April said.

An amended version of the ordinance passed focuses on the cost of removing encampments and tracking the outcome of those displaced.

Think tank meetings begin next week.