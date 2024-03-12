Minneapolis mayor announces beneficiaries in 1st round of opioid settlement fund distribution

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the beneficiaries of the first round of funding from Minnesota's $300 million opioid settlement on Tuesday.

The city awarded the money to several organizations fighting the opioid crisis, with a focus on underserved communities and children.

Organizations receiving money include the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches and Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio (CLUES), each receiving $100,000. Generation Hope will receive almost $79,000, the Minnesota Somali Community Center will receive about $75,000 and Access Healing will get $20,000

In 2022, 1,022 died from opioids in Minnesota, with 244 of those deaths occurring within Minneapolis city limits, according to city officials. Minneapolis' victims were disproportionally African Americans and Native Americans.

You can watch Frey's announcement on the city's YouTube channel.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Feb. 26, 2024.