Watch CBS News
Health

Minneapolis offering free COVID, flu vaccinations

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FDA weighing whether to make COVID vaccines annual
FDA weighing whether to make COVID vaccines annual 01:57

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis has an opportunity for you to boost your immunity for free.

People age 5 and up can get a COVID vaccine, flu shot or both at no cost. 

Grab some greens and a vaccine at the Mill City Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Or if you're busy, there are more free clinics throughout the month around the city.

Click here to find out where you can get a shot.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 5:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.