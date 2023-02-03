Minneapolis offering free COVID, flu vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS -- The city of Minneapolis has an opportunity for you to boost your immunity for free.

People age 5 and up can get a COVID vaccine, flu shot or both at no cost.

Grab some greens and a vaccine at the Mill City Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Or if you're busy, there are more free clinics throughout the month around the city.

Click here to find out where you can get a shot.